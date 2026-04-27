Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Base Camp 2026 at Ladakh

Royal Enfield has announced a new high-altitude expedition-style event with the introduction of the Himalayan Base Camp – Ladakh Edition, aimed at bringing together adventure from all walks of life in Leh.

Unlike a conventional festival or brand-led event, the Himalayan Base Camp is being billed as a three-day, on-ground expedition and community gathering at 11,480 feet. The format centres around active participation, with attendees engaging in curated outdoor experiences.

The programme will include a mix of expeditions, skill-based workshops, and expert-led sessions across multiple adventure formats such as motorcycling, overlanding, cycling, kayaking, bouldering, and mountaineering. Royal Enfield states that the initiative is designed to cater to a broader adventure ecosystem, extending beyond just motorcycling.

Royal Enfield states that the concept is built around the idea of “accessible adventure," with attendees expected to contribute to and shape the overall experience. The event is positioned as a community-led platform, bringing together individuals with varied levels of experience and backgrounds under a shared interest in outdoor exploration.

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The Ladakh edition marks the first iteration of this format, with the location chosen for its established relevance in high-altitude exploration and long-distance riding culture. The company aims to create a shared space where participants contribute to the overall experience, aligning with the idea of a community-led expedition environment.

Registrations for the Himalayan Base Camp – Ladakh Edition will open on May 1, 2026. Further operational details, including itineraries and participation structure, are expected to be announced closer to the commencement of the expedition.

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