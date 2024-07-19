Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will be retailing nearly all of its motorcycles on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Bajaj Auto’s range includes motorcycles from 100 cc to 400 cc across brands like the Pulsar , Dominar, Avenger , Platina, and CT. Notably, the newly launched Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and the Chetak EV are not a part of the motorcycle range that will be available on Flipkart initially.

Customers can book everything from a Bajaj CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z on Flipkart by paying the ex-showroom price online, while authorised dealers wil

Buying a Bajaj motorcycle online: How does it work?

Customers need to pay the ex-showroom amount while purchasing their desired Bajaj bike on Flipkart. The Indian e-commerce giant will then ensure that an authorised dealer will connect with the customer to complete the documentation for insurance, RTO registration, KYC documents and verification.

You can purchase insurance and registration via Flipkart or pay separately to the dealer. The complete documentation process will take between 8-12 days to complete, and customers can take the delivery of the vehicle after about two weeks.

Flipkart says the complete process from booking to delivery will take about 15 days

Bajaj Motorcycles on Flipkart launch offer

As part of the inaugural offer, customers booking the Bajaj motorcycle range online get a special launch discount of ₹5,000. The company is also offering a 12-month no-cost EMI and card offers available via Flipkart. These offers are available for a limited period, the company has said.

Bajaj will begin motorcycle sales via Flipkart in 25 cities initially before expanding to more markets across the country. Customers can book the Bajaj bike on the e-commerce website and the bike will be delivered to the customer.

The new online retail channel is a part of the brand’s aim to provide an omni-channel experience to customers, in addition to its existing expansive network pan India.

Several two-wheeler players have been offering their products via e-commerce websites. The trend only accelerated during the pandemic but has not completely replaced brick-and-mortar dealerships. You can still take a test ride at a showroom before finalising a vehicle online. The e-commerce option though brings more buying flexibility for customers who can capitalise on the online offers.

