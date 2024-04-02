Chetak, Pulsar & Platina help Bajaj sales grow by 25%

Bajaj Auto has reported that their overall sales showed a growth of 25 per cent in March'24. The brand sold 2,91,567 units in March'23 which increased to 3,65,904 units in March'24. This figure includes exports of 1,45,511 which are 39 per cent more than the March'23 figure of 1,05,045 units.

The total domestic sales stood at 2,20,393 units in March'24 whereas it was 1,86,522 units back in March'23. The domestic two-wheeler sales increased from 1,52,287 units to 1,83,004 units during the same period. That is an increase of 20 per cent. The export figures increased by 38 per cent from 94,715 units to 1,30,881 units.

Bajaj is currently working on introducing the updated Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. The new motorcycle has been spotted a few times on the Indian roads. Cosmetically, it stays the same as the current one. But there are some substantial updates thatBajaj has made.

The Pulsar N250's telescopic forks will be replaced by up-side down forks. They are expected to be borrowed from the Pulsar NS200. Apart from this, there would be a new instrument cluster that we recently saw on the new Pulsars. It is an all-digital unit The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position. There will also be a new switchgear to control the instrument cluster.

Bajaj Auto is also working on a world-first mass-produced motorcycle that will be powered by CNG. It is expected to be based on the CT's platform. However, the biggest launch from the manufacturer will be its most powerful Pulsar ever. We are expecting the motorcycle to use the 373 cc engine from the Dominar but in a different state of tune.

