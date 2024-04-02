HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Chetak, Pulsar & Platina Help Bajaj Sales Grow By 25%

Chetak, Pulsar & Platina help Bajaj sales grow by 25%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto is currently developing an updated version of the Pulsar N250.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 as well.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 as well.

Bajaj Auto has reported that their overall sales showed a growth of 25 per cent in March'24. The brand sold 2,91,567 units in March'23 which increased to 3,65,904 units in March'24. This figure includes exports of 1,45,511 which are 39 per cent more than the March'23 figure of 1,05,045 units.

The total domestic sales stood at 2,20,393 units in March'24 whereas it was 1,86,522 units back in March'23. The domestic two-wheeler sales increased from 1,52,287 units to 1,83,004 units during the same period. That is an increase of 20 per cent. The export figures increased by 38 per cent from 94,715 units to 1,30,881 units.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.10 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
Engine Icon162.7 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹ 1.06 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 92,348 - 87,748
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
View Details
Keeway Sr125 (HT Auto photo)
Keeway SR125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare
Komaki Mx3 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki MX3
Range Icon100 km/charge
₹95,000
Compare
View Offers

Bajaj is currently working on introducing the updated Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. The new motorcycle has been spotted a few times on the Indian roads. Cosmetically, it stays the same as the current one. But there are some substantial updates thatBajaj has made.

The Pulsar N250's telescopic forks will be replaced by up-side down forks. They are expected to be borrowed from the Pulsar NS200. Apart from this, there would be a new instrument cluster that we recently saw on the new Pulsars. It is an all-digital unit The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position. There will also be a new switchgear to control the instrument cluster.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features

Bajaj Auto is also working on a world-first mass-produced motorcycle that will be powered by CNG. It is expected to be based on the CT's platform. However, the biggest launch from the manufacturer will be its most powerful Pulsar ever. We are expecting the motorcycle to use the 373 cc engine from the Dominar but in a different state of tune.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Pulsar NS200 Pulsar N250 Bajaj Bajaj Bajaj Auto March sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.