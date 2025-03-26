Booked a Hero XPulse 210 or Xtreme 250R? Here's when deliveries begin

Hero MotoCorp recently started accepting bookings for the XPulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R . The brand will start the deliveries of both motorcycles by the end of this month or in the first week of April. Both motorcycles made their debut at EICMA 2024 and were launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

What is the price of the Hero Xtreme 250R?

Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.80 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered in just one variant.

What is the price of the Hero XPulse 210?

Hero XPulse 210 is offered in two variants - Base and Pro. The Base variant costs ₹1.75 lakh, whereas the Pro variant is priced at ₹1.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 is priced ₹24,000 higher.

What powers the XPulse 210?

The Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission and features an assist and slipper clutch. This engine generates a peak power of 24.6 bhp and a maximum torque of 20.7 Nm. As expected, the new XPulse 210 offers greater power compared to the XPulse 200 4V.

What are the specifications of the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xtreme 250R is a naked streetfighter that utilizes the manufacturer’s latest 250 cc platform. It features a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of producing a peak power of 29.58 bhp and a maximum torque of 25 Nm.

What are the features of the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xtreme 250R is equipped with an extensive LED lighting system, which includes hazard lights and an automatic headlamp. It also features a digital instrument cluster that delivers a variety of information, including average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel consumption, lap and acceleration timers, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for music management and navigation. Additionally, a USB port is provided for charging mobile devices.

What are the features of the Hero XPulse 210?

Hero XPulse 210 comes with all-LED lighting, a tail rack and a USB port to charge mobile devices. Depending on the variant, there is a TFT instrument cluster or an LCD unit. There is also Bluetooth connectivity along with navigation on offer.

What are the colour options of the Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210?

The XPulse 210 is offered in four colours - Alpine Silver, Wild Red, Azure Blue and Glacier White. The Xtreme 250R is offered in three colours - Firestorm Red, Stealth Black, Neon Shooting Star.

