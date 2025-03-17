Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings open on 20th. Everything you must know

Hero MotoCorp introduced the new Xpulse 210 adventure motorcycle in India at the Auto Expo 2025 in January this year. The ADV was introduced alongside the Xtreme 250R. Now, bookings for the new Hero Xpulse 210 as well as the Hero Xtreme 250R were initially slated to commence in February 2025. However, the auto company delayed the booking commencement. Now, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer is ready to officially commence bookings for the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R from March 20. Deliveries of these two motorcycles are likely to begin towards the end of this month.

Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R: Price

The Hero Xpulse 210 was launched at a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), at a premium of nearly ₹24,000 over the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The adventure motorcycle is available in two variants – base and top. The top model costs ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xtreme 250R comes priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R: Competition

Upon arrival, the Hero XPulse 210 will go up against the rivals such as the Kawasaki KLX 230, which is the only other road-legal dual-sport bike available in India. The Hero Xtreme 250R, on the other hand, will compete with the rivals like Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM 250 Duke. Both the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R will be sold through the Hero Premia stores, which is a network of premium dealerships that also sells models like Hero Mavrick 440, Karizma XMR, XPulse 200 4V and the Xtreme 160R.

Hero Xpulse 210: What powers it

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. The Hero Xpulse 210 comes promising more power compared to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero Xtreme 250R: What powers it

The Hero Xtreme 250R is a naked streetfighter based on the OEM’s new 250 cc platform. It is powered by a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates 29.58 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque.

