Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings to begin on March 20, deliveries likely from end of this month

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Xpulse 210 adventure motorcycle in India at the Auto Expo 2025 in January this year. Bookings for the new Hero Xpulse 210 were slated to commence in February 2025, but it has been delayed. The biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India has now officially announced that it will commence bookings for the Xpulse 210 on March 20. Deliveries of the motorcycle are likely to commence towards the end of this month. Also, alongside the adventure motorcycle, the company is ready to open bookings for the Hero Xtreme 250R on the same date.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Xpulse 10 at a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), at a premium of nearly ₹24,000 over the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The newly launched adventure motorcycle is available in two variants – base and top. The top model costs ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Hero Xpulse 210: What it offers

The Hero Xpulse 210 gets a tall windscreen, knuckle guards and a rear parcel rack in its top model. On the feature front, it gets a 4.2-inch TFT display on the instrument cluster, which features Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle gets a single channel ABS in the base model, while the top model sports a switchable dual channel ABS.

For suspension duty, the motorcycle gets telescopic front fork with 210 mm of travel and a monoshock absorber at the rear with 205 mm of travel.

Hero Xpulse 210: What powers it

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It also features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operation. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. This means the Hero Xpulse 210 comes promising more power compared to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. This increase in power output and the addition of a sixth gear is expected to improve the touring capabilities of the motorcycle, compared to the Xpulse 200 4V.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: