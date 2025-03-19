Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R bookings begin tomorrow. Here's how to book

Hero MotoCorp launched the Xpulse 210 adventure motorcycle and Xtreme 250R naked streetfighter in the Indian market earlier this year in January at the Auto Expo 2025. Now, both these two motorcycles are ready to be booked from March 20. The homegrown two-wheeler giant will commence booking for the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R tomorrow.

Bookings for the new Hero Xpulse 210 as well as the Hero Xtreme 250R were initially slated to commence in February 2025. However, the auto company delayed the booking commencement. Deliveries of these two motorcycles are expected to commence towards the end of this month.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero XPulse 200 4V 199.6 cc 199.6 cc 36 kmpl 36 kmpl ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero XPulse 210 210 cc 210 cc 37.5 kmpl 37.5 kmpl ₹ 1.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero Xtreme 250R 250 cc 250 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette Shockwave 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha Lander 250 249 cc 249 cc ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW CE-04 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 14.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R: Price and booking

Hero Xpulse 210 is available in two different choices - Base and Top. The base trim is priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant comes priced at ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It commands a premium of nearly ₹24,000 over the Hero XPulse 200 4V.

The motorcycle will be sold through the Hero Premia dealerships, which are premium retail outlets of the two-wheeler manufacturer. The Xpulse 210 will be sold alongside the Xtreme 250R, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 via Hero Premia stores. The Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R would be available for booking via Hero MotoCorp's Premia retail outlets as well as online.

Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R: What propels them

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. The Hero Xpulse 210 comes promising more power compared to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

On the other hand, Hero Xtreme 250R naked streetfighter, which is based on the OEM’s new 250 cc platform, comes powered by a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates 29.58 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: