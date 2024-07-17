BMW opens booking for India's most expensive electric scooter ahead of launch

German auto giant BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch its first premium electric scooter in India. The company has opened pre-launch bookings for the CE 04 electric scooter ahead of its official launch on July 24. The bookings are open at select authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. BMW will announce the price of the electric scooter a week later. The CE 04 will become the first electric scooter from any luxury brand in India.

The BMW CE 04 is expected to become the most expensive electric scooter on sale in India. It is already on sale in the global market at a price of $11,795. When launched in India, the price of the electric scooter could be around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). At its price point, the BMW CE 04 will have no direct rivals in the segment in India in near future.

BMW CE 04: Design

The design of the CE 04 electric scooter resembles a maxi-style scooter due to its length which stands at more than two metres. The bench seat and bulky front face design make it stand out as premium offering in the segment. In terms of dimensions, the CE 04 stands 2285 mm in length, 855 mm in width, 1,150 mm in height and 780 mm of seat height. The e-scooter stands on 15-inch wheels. It hets 265 mm discs at both ends for braking, telescopic fork at the front and more.

BMW CE 04: Performance

BMW CE 04 will be offered with a liquid-cooled PMS electric motor which is capable of generating nearly 41 bhp of power and peak torque of around 60 Nm. It can clock a top speed of up to 120 kmph, which is electronically limited. The e-scooter can also sprint from zero to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. BMW will offer the CE 04 electric scooter with three riding modes which include the Eco, Rain, and Road.

BMW CE 04: Battery and charging

BMW CE 04 will come equipped with a 8.9 kWh battery pack and is expected to to offer nearly 130 kms of range in a single charge, according to WMTC cycle. The battery can be recharged 0-100 per cent in around 4 hours and 20 minutes. The charging duration drops to just 1 hour and 40 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

BMW CE 04: Features

BMW CE 04 is expected to come with a host of features too. These will include ABS, ASC, Electronic reverse and traction control in safety. It will also offer a Type-C charging port, 10.25-inch TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, keyless ride, and a ventilated storage compartment.

