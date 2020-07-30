BMW Motorrad introduces 2021 model range with new colours, tech and EU5 update

BMW Motorrad has revealed its upcoming 2021 motorcycle catalogue. The updated model lineup gets new colour schemes, Euro 5-compliance and also 'Option 719' factory mods on select models.

2021 BMW R1250R and R1250RS:

Starting off with the 2021 R1250R naked sports and R1250RS sports tourer, both the bikes are now Euro 5-compliant models. They are also updated with always-on ABS which can no longer be turned off. The optional Driving Modes Pro now also include engine drag torque control and 'Core Screen Sport'. It is applicable on both the models.

2021 BMW R1250RS

In terms of color options, Austin Yellow metallic with matte black frame is the base paint scheme for the R1250RS. On the other hand, the R1250R is now available in Mineral Grey metallic. The optional BMW Motorrad’s factory custom scheme (719 colours) is also available on the R1250 bikes with a variety of black/silver finishes.

2021 BMW K1600GTL

2021 BWM K-series:

The K-series inline-six cylinder bikes which include the K1600GT, K1600GTL, K1600B and K1600 Grand America models get new paint schemes for 2021.

The K1600GT gets an Option 719 Mineral White metallic paint scheme, instead of the previous Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/Ivory.

The K1600GTL is now available in three colour options - Style Elegance, Manhattan metallic and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Meanwhile, the K1600 B and K1600 Grand America bikes now feature Mars Red metallic instead of the Imperial Blue Metallic option.

BMW Motorrad has also made reversing aid, tyre pressure control RDC, daytime running lights and adaptive turning lights standard across the 2021 K-series range. Meanwhile, the optional accessory list also includes engine protection bars, central locking, auxiliary headlights, quick shifter and more.

2021 BMW R18 cruiser:

For 2021, BMW Motorrad has added cruise control and steering damper on the R18 cruiser. It is a relatively newer model which debuted earlier this year.

2021 BMW F900R and F900XR:

Both the model were recently introduced in the Indian market. For 2021, the BMW Motorrad’s middleweight twins get LED turn indicators for the US type key. The optional kit now includes a new activation concept for driving modes Pro.

2021 BMW S1000XR





2021 BMW S1000RR and S1000XR :

The 2021 BMW S1000RR now receives a much awaited Euro 5-compliant certificate. Moreover, it is offered in a stealthy Black Storm metallic as well as a Racing Red metallic colour.

The optional feature list now includes a M titanium exhaust, engine protectors set, folding brake, a Milled parts package of a clutch and brake lever protector and clutch lever and racing footrests.

Coming over to the new 2021 S1000XR sports-tourer, it is now available in LightWhite non-metallic, Racing Blue metallic, and Racing red non-metallic paint colour choices. Optional kit includes titanium sports silencer, endurance chain, sport windshield and Core Screen with lap timer. It also features an optional touring package which includes a USB charging port as well as luggage rack that can be used to mount a 30- or 49-litre top case.