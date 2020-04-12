Over the past week, much attention has been paid to the new BMW R 18. But this customised version of the R nineT will sure to make your eyes pop. Now, BMW Motorrad Russia, in collaboration with Moscow-based Zillers Garage, came up with this stunningly designed motorcycle that has got the post-apocalyptic looks to it.

The BMW R nineT custom motorcycle is designed by Mikhail Smolanovym from Zillers Garage in cooperation with John Red Design. The entire bike is covered with fairings to hide all mechanical components except the 1,170 cc boxer engine. The result is a neo-retro cafe racer with a more futuristic look.

Mikhail Smolanovym is a Russian and world champion in motorcycle customisation. The BMW R nineT is his latest creation, and it is supposed to be featured at the Motovesna Motorcycle Show. The bike was unveiled online recently due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The first step in building this custom R nineT was to use CAD (Computer Aided Design) modelling. After John Red Design made the sketch, Mikhail Smolanovym changed the suspension settings to reduce the ground clearance and get the bike as close to the asphalt as possible.

The entire motorcycle is covered with a fairing designed in the most futuristic way to hide all the mechanical parts. Only the 1,170 cc boxer engine remains visible. There are no technical details regarding its power, but as standard, the engine delivers 110 hp at 7,750 rpm.

The exhaust system is made by hand, the brakes have been replaced by Brembo calipers and even the wheels have been customised with multiple spokes. Also, the suspension has been modified to reduce the seat height. Everything to make the R nineT an exhibition motorcycle.

In addition, the headlight, pilot and dashboard are also custom-made. The rear view mirrors hang from the handlebars and you even have a storage space under the seat where the Russian designer has placed a USB socket to charge your smartphone.

It is not yet known if this BMW R nineT customised by Zillers Garage is just an exhibition bike or will be sold to the public. In any case, we recommend you start saving from now.