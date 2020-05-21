BMW F 900 XR launched in India. Price details inside

Apart from the F 900 R roadster, BMW Motorrad India has also announced prices for the F 900 XR motorcycle. The base F 900 XR Standard has been priced at ₹10,50,000*, while the higher-spec F 900 XR Pro has been given a price tag of ₹11,50,000*.

Just like the F 900 R, the F 900 XR is also a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) which will be sold through the official BMW Motorrad India dealer network.

The all-new BMW F 900 XR shares the same engine as its naked roadster counterpart. It's a 895 cc 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead configuration. It has a maximum output of 105 PS at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The company claims that the bike is capable of accelerating from 0–100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. Its top speed has been rated at over 200 kmph.

Some of the key electronics features of the all-new BMW F 900 XR include a 6.5-inch colour TFT screen which comes with BMW Motorrad connectivity as standard, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), and Anti-Hopping Clutch.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “With the introduction of the dynamic duo – the all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR – BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition. The adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR’s unique performance combined with powerful design interprets long-distance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR."

The bike comes with a standard three years/unlimited kilometers warranty. Moreover, there's also an option to extend warranty for the fourth and fifth year.

Currently, there is no direct rival to the F 900 XR in the India market save for the Kawasaki Versys 1000, while internationally it locks horns with the likes of the Yamaha Tracer 900.

*Ex-showroom