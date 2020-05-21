BMW Motorrad India rides in the F 900 R roadster at 9.90 lakh

BMW Motorrad India on Thursday launched the all-new F 900 R motorcycle at ₹9,90,000*. The bike arrives as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and will be sold in the India market via BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The F 900 R is a middleweight roadster, and is available in a single variant. Its colour choices include Black Storm Metallic and in Style Sport Hockenheim Silver metallic/Racing Red paintwork. It is a direct rival to the likes of Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Triumph Street Triple S.

The bike uses a 895 cc parallel-twin engine which delivers 105 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed manual unit. This engine is based on the 853 cc parallel-twin unit which is found inside the BMW F 750 GS and the BMW F 850 GS.

Its suspension kit includes 43 mm gold-finished USD fork with 135 mm travel. At the rear sits a hydraulically adjustable monoshock featuring 170 mm travel.

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition. The dynamic roadster BMW F 900 R is a precise and intuitive bike offering purist riding fun at all times."

The company has said that the customer test rides and deliveries will be initiated in accordance to all government directives post the lockdown period.

The F 900 R comes with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend warranty for two more years.

*Ex-showroom