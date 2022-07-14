BMW G 310 RR India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

BMW Motorrad's G 310 RR will go on sale in India tomorrow. It will rival the likes of KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW Motorrad India will announce the pricing of the new G 310 RR sport bike in India tomorrow (July 15th). The new G 310 RR will come out as a faired counterpart to the existing 310 series of bikes by BMW (G 310 GS and G 310 R). It was teased multiple times in the last few weeks hinting that it is most likely to come out as a rebadged version of the TVS Motor Company's Apache RR 310 sport bike.

A previous teaser confirmed that the G 310 RR will also benefit from the Apache-like vertical instrumental cluster. However, the starting sequence and graphics will be different to give it a distinctive appearance. Also, another keynote from the teaser was that adjustable suspension will not be part of the standard kit on the bike, and whether or not it is available as an option will be confirmed tomorrow. For the record, it is available as standard on the Apache RR 310 BTO which in addition allows the user to opt for various high-end equipment options. Other noticeable highlights on the G 310 RR will include the use of a red shade for the chassis and a triple-tone paint theme.

While the pricing will be announced tomorrow, the deliveries are set to commence soon after the official launch. The company has already initiated the pre-launch bookings for the motorcycle and the customers will also have the option to purchase the new bike at zero down payment and low monthly payments, starting at ₹3,999.

Expected Price:

The BMW G 310 RR will certainly be set at a higher price tag than the existing TVS Apache RR 310 which costs ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus expect the G 310 RR to start from somewhere around ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: