Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw G 310 Rr Gets New Colour Shade

BMW G 310 RR gets new colour shade

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM
  • BMW G 310 RR uses a 312 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is also doing on other 310 cc motorcycles from BMW and even TVS Motor Company.
BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR in new Racing Blue Metallic colour scheme. It shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310.
BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR in new Racing Blue Metallic colour scheme. It shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW Motorrad India has released a new colour scheme for the G 310 RR. It is called Racing Blue Metallic and will be sold alongside the current colour options which are Cosmic Black 2 and Sport. The price of the BMW G 310 RR starts at 3.05 lakh ex-showroom which makes it the most affordable sports bike in the BMW Motorrad's lineup.

The new colour scheme uses a new blue colour with red accents on the fairing and the frame itself. There is also the white colour used for highlighting the name of the motorcycle along with golden USD forks.

Bmw G 310 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 RR
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon30.3 kmpl
₹ 3.05 Lakhs
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 3.11 Lakhs
Tvs Apache Rtr 310 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 310
Engine Icon312.12 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Honda Cbr300r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R
Engine Icon286.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.18 Lakhs
There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. It continues to come with a 312.12 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a 6-speed transmission. In Track mode, the engine puts out 33.53 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. In Urban and Rain mode, the power output falls to 25.44 bhp at 7,700 rpm and 25 Nm at 6,700 Nm.

The G 310 RR gets a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are done by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. In terms of features, there is a TFT screen, riding modes, dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting,

BMW CE 04 launched

The manufacturer recently launched India's most expensive electric scooter. It is called CE 04 and is priced at 14.90 lakh ex-showroom. The e-scooter arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with deliveries to begin in September this year.

Also Read : Thinking of BMW CE 04 electric scooter? Five cars that you can buy at same price

The BMW CE 04 is equipped with a 31 kW (41 bhp) PMS, liquid-cooled electric motor generating 62 Nm of peak torque. This electric scooter accelerates from 0-50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 120 kmph. Its power source is an 8.5 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 130 km on a single charge. The manufacturer assures a charging time slightly exceeding four hours. Additionally, BMW offers customers the choice of a rapid charger that reduces the charging time to 1 hour and 40 minutes.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: G 310 RR BMW BMW Motorrad G 310 RR

