BMW Motorrad starts CE 04 electric scooter production

BMW Motorrad is working on its first electric two-wheeler for quite some time. The German premium two-wheeler major revealed CE-04 officially in July this year after showcasing the concept in 2020. Now, the two-wheeler brand has started production of this pure electric scooter.

The BMW CE-04 electric scooter comes with a completely unique design. It looks like a futuristic electric scooter taking inspiration from sci-fi movies. The scooter promises to come with a power-packed performance and eye-catching design with a zero-emission powertrain.

Speaking about the specifications, BMW CE-04 electric scooter is likely to come comparable with petrol-powered maxi-scooters such as Yamaha XMAX, BMW C400 etc.

BMW Motorrad claims that this scooter will come offering 42 hp of power output and a top speed of 120 kmph. This premium scooter is claimed to be capable of accelerating 0-50 kmph in less than three seconds. The scooter gets a sculpted design that grabs attention easily. There is an LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster with a host of connectivity features, full LED turn indicators and LED taillight.

BMW CE-04 pure electric scooter will come with a host of technologies onboard. These include a host of electronics rider aids. These would be similar to what BMW Motorrad's premium high-end motorcycles come with. The technologies will include Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and reverse gear for easy manoeuvrability etc.

Expect the BMW CE-04 premium scooter to hit showrooms in the international market in early 2022. It is expected to be priced at around $11,795 for the base model. It is not confirmed, if BMW Motorrad will bring this scooter to the Indian market or not.