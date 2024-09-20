Bigger Hero Xpulse 210 spotted testing near Khardung La ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp has been working on a bigger XPulse for a while now. Reports have been rife of a 210 cc and a 421 cc version under development but the two-wheeler giant is yet to confirm any details. Now, adding more fuel to the rumour mill are the latest spy shots coming from near Khardung La, Ladakh, where the upcoming motorcycle was recently spotted testing. The spied motorcycle is likely the Hero XPulse 210, which seems to be inching closer to a market launch.

New Hero XPulse 210: What To Expect?

The fully camouflaged Hero XPulse test mule appears to be bigger and heavier than the light and slender XPulse 200 4V. The spy video reveals the round LED headlamp, a small visor, a slightly larger fuel tank, and a slim appearance. The bike gets a purpose-built silhouette, which should keep the motorcycle true to its roots of being a capable off-roader. It is also expected to carry most of the features from the current model with upgrades including a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, and smartphone connectivity, as well as new features like dual-channel ABS with multiple modes, and possibly the addition of traction control.

There’s no word on the powertrain yet but the bigger Hero XPulse could employ the 210 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor from the new-gen Karizma XMR. The engine produces 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque on the Karizma and could be optimised for better low and mid-range power delivery on the XPulse 210. Alternatively, the 421 cc single-cylinder engine powering the Mavrick is also said to be under development for the XPulse. The motor belts out about 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The power upgrades should make the XPulse more capable of highway performance, which is lacking in the current model. A higher top speed and stronger mid-range will help the bike hold highway speeds more comfortably, while also pitting the model against newer rivals like the updated Yezdi Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure and the like.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is a favourite for many due to its light and tractable nature which makes it a breeze to ride in the city and on off-road trails

The video further reveals telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and a rear monoshock suspension setup. The bike appears to ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels and tubed tyres with disc brakes at either end. Hero could offer an adjustable suspension with the rally kit on the new XPulse 210.

There’s no word on when Hero plans to introduce the XPulse 210 in the market. The model could make its global debut at EICMA 2024 in November, much like the XPulse 200’s first appearance in 2017. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

