Bajaj Auto takes over Triumph's India business, will bring new motorcycle range

Bajaj Auto, in a regulatory announcement on Monday, has revealed that as part of its next phase of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, the British motorcycle brand has transferred its distribution operations within India to the Indian company. With this, Bajaj has taken over Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.'s India business. The homegrown two-wheeler major also said that the two companies will jointly develop a new range of mid-sized motorcycles that will bear the Triumph badge. This new range of mid-size motorcycles will launch in 2023 and be produced at Bajaj's Chakan plant.

Under this new agreement, Bajaj Auto will run the current Triumph Motorcycles dealership network in India. Also, the company has said that the dealership network for Triumph will be expanded from the current 15 cities to more than 120 in the next two years. This comes after Bajaj Auto joined hands with Triumph Motorcycles back in 2020.

Bajaj Auto currently operates four different dealership networks. These are for Bajaj Motorcycles, KTM, Chetak Electric and Bajaj three-wheeler products. The Triumph Motorcycles will be the latest addition to that list. In its regulatory announcement, Bajaj Auto claimed that all the existing Triumph dealerships would remain exclusive to the British brand and continue to provide a high-level customer experience in line with the latter's global standards.

The auto company further stated that the upcoming mid-size motorcycle will create a new entry point into the Triumph brand worldwide. It claimed this motorcycle would enable many new customers to own a Triumph motorcycle. This indicates that Bajaj aims to grab the affordable premium segment with its collaboration with Triumph, and the upcoming mid-size motorcycle will play a crucial role in that strategy.

Talking about the strategic partnership, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, said that this partnership will enable Bajaj to leverage its distribution network to rapidly expand the Triumph stores across India, which will sell the soon-to-be-launched motorcycle.

