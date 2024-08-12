Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Indian car market shifting to festive gear
The Indian auto industry has been witnessing a transformative time, where the automakers have been introducing a wider spectrum of passenger vehicles in different categories after seeing sluggish sales and a high level of dealership inventories. With the festive season about to start, automakers are raring to launch a product offensive to encash the positive consumer sentiment. With this, the carmakers are trying to boost their respective sales charts.
With the consumer preference for utility vehicles; crossovers, SUVs and MPVs will charge the launch offensive. Both mass-market and luxury carmakers have been gearing up to launch their respective products in an attempt to encash the festive sentiment. The product offensive started with the Tata Curvv EV launch, followed by the launch of Citroen Basalt.
As many as 20 cars across different body styles and powertrains are expected to be launched by this festive season by various automakers. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at some major car models that have been confirmed for launch by this festive season.
Tata Curvv EV has been already launched in India, being the first mass-market electric coupe SUV in the country. At the same event, the homegrown carmaker showcased the ICE version of the Curvv, which is slated to launch on September 2. The Tata Curvv coupe SUV will come as the second ICE-powered mass-market coupe SUV in India, as Citroen Basalt has already grabbed the first-mover spot. The Curvv ICE shares its design elements with Curvv EV, but there are significant distinctive elements as well. The Tata Curvv ICE will be available with three different engine options, including both petrol and diesel motors.
Another confirmed launch and one of the major cars being introduced to the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024 is the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which is the five-door version of Mahindra Thar. The true-blue offroader is currently available in three-door version only and a five-door iteration is being ready for launch on August 15, on Independence Day. The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes sharing a host of design elements with its three-door sibling, but there are a wide range of distinctive elements as well. It will come challenging the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. Expect the Thar Roxx to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that works in the Scorpio N and XUV700. Also, there would be a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor as well.
Audi Q8 is one of the key luxury SUVs available in the Indian market. The fully grown luxury SUV received a facelift in September last year and the German car manufacturer is now ready to bring this Q8 facelift to Indian market. The Audi Q8 facelift will be launched in India on August 22. It comes carrying a host of exterior design tweaks, while inside the cabin too there would be some updates. The Audi Q8 facelift will come with a V6 engine, which will be paired with a mild-hybrid system in order to reduce the emission.