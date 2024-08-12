Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Indian car market shifting to festive gear

The Indian passenger vehicle market will see the launch of a host of new models across different body styles, price points and with variable powertrai

The Indian auto industry has been witnessing a transformative time, where the automakers have been introducing a wider spectrum of passenger vehicles in different categories after seeing sluggish sales and a high level of dealership inventories. With the festive season about to start, automakers are raring to launch a product offensive to encash the positive consumer sentiment. With this, the carmakers are trying to boost their respective sales charts.

With the consumer preference for utility vehicles; crossovers, SUVs and MPVs will charge the launch offensive. Both mass-market and luxury carmakers have been gearing up to launch their respective products in an attempt to encash the festive sentiment. The product offensive started with the Tata Curvv EV launch, followed by the launch of Citroen Basalt.

As many as 20 cars across different body styles and powertrains are expected to be launched by this festive season by various automakers. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at some major car models that have been confirmed for launch by this festive season.