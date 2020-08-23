Bajaj Auto sells 120 units of Chetak electric scooter in July

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter was introduced in the Indian market back in January. Soon after the introduction it managed to garner over 2,000 bookings in just 15 days.

But sadly the sales of the Chetak electric couldn't really lift off as originally planned since the nationwide lockdown which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 imposed restrictions on its production as well as sales. As a result, the previous June delivery plans were allegedly shifted to the third-quarter (September) this year.

The homegrown automaker resumed operations in the Chetak workshops and service centres in Pune/Bengaluru in May and a month later also resumed the online bookings of the Chetak electric.

As the situation slowly moves towards normalcy, Bajaj Auto has started dispatching the scooter to the dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru. And in July, the Pune-based automaker has dispatched 120 units.

Bajaj Auto has also revealed in the past that it is evaluating the prospects of making Chetak a global brand. It also got the Chetak electric's design patented for the European market. (Here are more details)

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter sources power from an electric motor which is known to churn out 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power). The power from this motor is then sent across to the rear wheel via a unique automated transmission. The motor juices up charge from a 3kWh, lithium-ion battery that delivers a real world full charge range of 95 km in the Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport mode.