Bajaj Chetak electric's online bookings resumes

The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in temporary suspension of production at Bajaj's Chakan plant. This affected Chetak electric's deliveries and the company had to temporarily suspend the new bookings of the electric scooter. As a result, the previous June delivery plans were allegedly shifted to the third-quarter (September) this year.

"Due to Govt. guidance on Covid-19, manufacturing of Chetak has currently stopped. New bookings are currently suspended." the company previously updated on the Chetak's website.

Now a few weeks down the line, Bajaj Auto has resumed the online bookings of the Chetak electric. The company started shipping the Chetak Urban and Chetak Premium to the official brand dealerships in May and during the same time Bajaj announced that it has also resumed operations in the Chetak workshops and service centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

The Chetak electric was introduced in the Indian market in January this year and soon after its introduction, the battery powered Chetak managed to garner over 2,000 bookings in just 15 days. These many registrations for an electric scooter were encouraging enough to show the interest of Indian buyers in affordable EVs.

Bajaj also revealed that it is evaluating the prospects of making Chetak a global scooter. On the same lines, the company also got the Chetak electric's design registered for the European market. (More details here)

The Chetak electric sources power from an electric motor which generates 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power). The motor transmits power to the rear wheel with a unique automated transmission. The motor is supported by a 3kWh, lithium-ion battery which is claimed to deliver a real-world full charge range of 95 km (Eco mode) and 85 km (Sport mode).