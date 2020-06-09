Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS 6 now costlier. New price inside

The Pune based automaker has recently hiked pricing of the BS 6 compliant Pulsar 220F motorcycle. The motorcycle now costs ₹1,19,789* which is ₹2,503 more than the previous pricing.

For the record, the new BS 6-compliant motorcycle was introduced earlier this year in India and this is the first price hike ever since its launch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is already a known name in the Indian market thanks to its on-spot pricing, sporty exterior looks and styling feature including semi fairing, vertically stacked headlamps and beefy exhaust.

At the heart of the bike sits a 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit. In order to achieve the latest emission standards, the engine has been given fuel injection and twin spark plugs. It is a 2-valve engine which has been rated to push out 15 kW/20.4 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Some of the key features of the bike include sporty split seats setup, tubeless tyres, 5-spoke alloy wheels, projector headlamp, semi fairing, LED tail lamp, split type rear grab rails and colour coded alloy wheel decals.

The braking setup on the bike comprise a 280 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear-end. Its suspension duties are taken care by conventional telescopic front forks and 5-way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorbers which sit at the rear.

The bike is available in two colours combinations - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

Bajaj Auto is also about to launch the Pulsar 125 125 Split Seat in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has also started arriving in the dealerships. (Full report here)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi