Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS 6. The motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships through out the country. It is expected to be launched anytime soon now. As the previous BS 4-spec model, the updated bike is also expected to go on sale only in select states of the country.

The Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS 6 carries over the exact identical styling as the Pulsar 125 Neon BS 6 model. It gets the same colour coordinated decals over its alloy wheels, engine belly pan, side body panels and rear cowl. Also, the 'Pulsar' logo over the fuel-tank and the split grab rails get the same color coordinated theme.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike gets a BS 6-compliant 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine. This is an air-cooled, 2-valve unit which features company's patented DTS-i technology. It is responsible for delivering 8.83 kW or 12 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The motorcycle is yet to be listed on the Bajaj Auto's official webpage. When it comes to the pricing, expect it to be priced around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 more than the Pulsar 125 Neon BS 6 Disc Brake. For the record, the latter has been priced at ₹75,494*.

Its braking equipment includes a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The brakes work in conjunction with CBS for enhanced safety. The suspension kit on the bike include a conventional telescopic front forks and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 range rivals the likes of the Honda SP 125 and the Hero Glamour bikes.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi