BS 6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier

Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of its BS 6-compliant Avenger Street 160 and the Avenger Cruise 220 motorcycles. While the former is now costlier by ₹1,216 at ₹94,893* , the latter's pricing has been increased by ₹2,500 and it now costs ₹119,174*. Apart from the pricing revision, there is no other change on the motorcycles.

This is the first price hike for the BS 6-compliant Bajaj Avenger series since the launch in April. Apart from this, the company has also raised pricing of its other products including the Pulsar NS 200 BS 6 and the Dominar 400 BS 6.

Bajaj Auto's Avenger series of bikes have a huge fan following in the market since there is no direct competition from any relevant bike brand, and that's majorly because of the price segment that these bikes sit in.

The Avenger 220 Cruise BS 6 runs on a 220 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine. This unit gets Twin Spark DTS-i technology and fuel-injection. It develops 19.03 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is hooked to a 5-speed transmission.

It employs a typical cruiser inspired look featuring a laid-back seating position with forward set foot pegs and an extended handle-bar for for maximum comfort. There is also a fully-digital instrument cluster which displays all the necessary information in a nicely laid-out manner.

Some of the hardware components on the bike includes telescopic front forks with double anti-friction bush as well as 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers which sit at the rear.

The smaller Avenger Street 160 features a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is also an air-cooled and fuel injected unit. The engine is responsible for delivering 14.8 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of torque. It also uses a 5-speed manual transmission.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi