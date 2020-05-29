Bajaj Chetak electric's bookings suspended. Here's why

Bajaj Auto resumed operations at its production facilities and dealerships after the relaxation of the lockdown earlier this month. The lockdown resulted in inevitable delay in the deliveries of its new products.

As per a new update posted on the official Chetak electric's webpage, the company is yet to resume production of its battery powered scooter and it is currently not accepting any more bookings.

"Due to Govt. guidance on Covid-19, manufacturing of Chetak has currently stopped. If you have made a booking you shall receive information on email. New bookings are currently suspended." says Chetak's webpage.

The website also reveals that the company has started shipping the Chetak Premium to its official dealerships, on the other hand, the lower-spec Chetak Urbane's shipping will start only in June.

The official web portal also says that there is a further delay in the deliveries of the scooter. The bookings done before February 29, 2020 will be shipped only by September this year. This also suggests that the future bookings will also most likely have a longer waiting period even if the product resumes in full-swing.

The Chetak electric is currently available in two cities -Bengaluru and Pune. Bajaj Auto also has plans of expanding its sales to other metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, but seeing the current situation expect the expansion plans to take a back seat for now.

The Chetak was launched in India in January. With-in 15 days of its launch, the e-scooter managed to garner 2,000 bookings. Its design patent was also recently registered at the (EUIPO) European Union Intellectual Property Office. The registration was filed earlier this year and the Bajaj Auto has received a registration validity until November 2029. (More details here)