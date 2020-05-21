Bajaj Auto has hiked price of the new Dominar 400 BS 6 motorcycle. For the record, this is the first price hike for the Bajaj's flagship bike which was updated to the latest emission standards in the month of April.

With the previous BS 6 update, its price was increased to ₹1.91 lakh* and now Bajaj has announced another hike of ₹3,000 over the last known price. After the recent announcement, the motorcycle costs ₹1.94 lakh*.

At the heart of the Dominar 400 sits an updated 373.3 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine which is a fuel-injected unit. This engine as been rated to produce 40 PS of power at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a 6-speed gearbox and features slipper clutch as well.

Some of the main exterior highlights of the bike includes full-LED lighting, a digital primary/secondary instrument console, twin-barrel exhaust system, Diamond finished alloys, split seats and split rear grab rails.

Its cycleparts include a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rear disc. The brakes comes paired with dual-channel ABS. In terms of suspension kit, it comes loaded with 43 mm USD front fork, and a multi-step adjustable monoshock sits at the back.

The company also sells a smaller displacement 'Dominar 250' which has been priced at ₹1.60 lakh*. This is the same price at which the bike was launched recently.

The company has announced that it reopened Chetak Electric's service centres in Pune and Bengalore. Bajaj said that it will adhere to the government-issued guidelines and its service centres have been ordered to strictly follow safety and health protocols. (Full details here)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi