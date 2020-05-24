Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS 6 now costlier. Here's the new price

Bajaj Auto has raised prices of its majority of vehicle line-up in India and the list also includes the Pulsar NS200 BS 6 motorcycle. After the recent price-hike, the bike is now costlier by ₹3,501. While the motorcycle was earlier priced at ₹1,25,030*, it now retails at ₹1,28,53*.

Apart from the NS200, its fully-faired Pulsar RS200 has also turned dearer by the same ₹3,501 amount. The RS200 now retails at ₹1,48,467*.

Both the bikes share the same engine, platform and equipment. There is a 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which features 3 spark plugs, fuel injection and DOHC. It is known to churning out 24.5 PS of power at 9,750 rpm and 18.5 Nm (NS200)/18.7 Nm (RS200) of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

With the last BS 6 update, the Pulsar RS200 gained a dual-channel ABS, on the other hand, the Pulsar NS200 still misses out on the dual-channel ABS and continues with the earlier single-channel ABS.

The Pulsar RS200 BS 6 is available in colours including Graphite Black, Racing Red and Racing Blue. The colour options for the NS200 include Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow and Wild Red.

Bajaj Auto has recently disclosed that the company has recorded a 3.86% fall in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.99 crore for the 4th quarter ended March 31st. In the January-March quarter of 2018-19, Bajaj Auto reported a net profit of ₹1,408.49 crore.

During the period under review, Bajaj's total volumes took a steep fall of 17% to 9,91,961 units as against 11,93,590 units in the 4th quarter of 2018-19. (Full details here).

*Ex-showroom, Delhi