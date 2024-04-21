Bajaj Auto aims to make 10,000 Triumph motorcycles every month by September 2024

Bajaj Auto aims to make 10,000 units of Triumph motorcycles every month by September 2024, claimed the two-wheeler giant's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dinesh Thapar. Reuters has reported that as Bajaj is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the premium motorcycle market, the production strategy involving Triumph motorcycles will play a crucial role for the brand. Since its launch in July 2023, the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X models claim to have sold about 42,000 units to dealerships and in the January-March 2024 period, these two motorcycles have sold 18,800 units. Now, the OEM aims to ramp up the sales further.

Bajaj Auto ramped up its repertoire of premium brands, which includes KTM and Dominar. For this, the homegrown two-wheeler giant has partnered with British iconic motorcycle manufacturer Triumph. The two company introduced their two locally built motorcycles under the partnership in July 2023. Despite the push for premium motorcycles from consumers and the two-wheeler giant itself, Triumph is still overshadowed by market leader Royal Enfield, claims the report. However, in the coming months, both Bajaj's alliance with Triumph and Hero MotoCorp's partnership with Harley Davidson are expected to pose a challenge to Royal Enfield.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Speaking about the auto company's production strategy for Triumph motorcycles, Thapar reportedly said that the company aims to achieve this target in the first half of this financial year. "I would pin that in the first half of fiscal 2025," he said revealing the goal's trajectory, while further adding that it would be between now and September.

Thapar had earlier mentioned Bajaj Auto's 10,000 units-a-month goal in January 2024, without specifying a timeline. The OEM currently makes about 6,500 units a month. However, this time, he has mentioned a specific timeline. Triumph motorcycles accounted for 2.1 per cent of Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales in the fourth quarter, while its overall two-wheeler sales increased about 26 per cent in the last quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

