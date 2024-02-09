Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which 440 cc motorcycle to buy?

Hero recently unveiled its flagship motorcycle.
It is called Mavrick 440 and will be launched soon in the Indian market.
Hero Mavrick is based on Harley-Davidson's X440.
The X440 is the most affordable motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's lineup.
440 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output of both motorcycles arrive at 4,000 rpm.
For reference, the torque output of the X440 is rated at 38 Nm while Hero claims 36 Nm of peak torque.
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.
Harley-Davidson X440 uses a set of 43mm KYB up-side down forks in the front and gas-filled twin shocks at the rear with 7-step preload adjustment.
MotoCorp is using telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic rear twin shock absorbers at the rear.