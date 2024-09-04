Ather introduces ARAS systems for its e-scooters, improving two-wheeler safety

Ather has announced its ‘Advanced Rider Assistance System’ (ARAS) in order to improve the safety of its scooters. The decision of the EV scooter manufacturer is in line with its commitment towards enhancing rider safety. Ather has been at the forefront of producing electric scooters, known for the 450S, 450X and Rizta models.

Ather ARAS Features

Ather says that its ARAS suite will have features such as Skid Control and Fall Safe. The 'Skid control' feature is, in essence, traction control, which senses and controls the torque provided to the motor on a given surface. It deems itself useful when the wheel is losing traction, especially in slippery conditions like water on road, gravel or sand. We tested the skid control feature on the new Rizta earlier this year.

The Ather electric scooters come with a host of safety features including ESS, live tracking, geofencing and more

On the other hand, the 'Fall safe' feature takes power away from the wheels as soon as the vehicle detects a fall. This avoids unintentional acceleration further reducing the risk of injuries.

Ather ARAS: Post-purchase upgradability

Ather says they've achieved these features by combining new software and hardware to allow better safety. Ather is able to update its scooter with newer software which benefits the buyer even post-purchase.

Cars have been leading the way by bringing in newer technologies to improve road safety for the driver as well as for other road users. Features like airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are now a standard expectation for a new car buyer. However, there have not been any such development in the area of rider assistance systems of electric two-wheelers by any manufacturer in the mass market.

Ather ARAS: Existing safety features

Apart from the new features, the Ather scooters come with other safety features including the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which activates flashing lights under harsh braking at high speeds. This alerts other road users that the vehicle will come to a sudden stop, reducing the risk of rear-end crashes. The feature was recently added to the new TVS Jupiter 110 as well.

Other convenience features include live location sharing, theft and towing detection. This allows riders to track their scooter and share their location without distraction.

