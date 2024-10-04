Want to buy a TVS iQube electric scooter? Check out discounts on it

TVS Motor Company has rolled out special discounts and offers on the iQube electric scooter for the festive season.
The TVS iQube gets discounts of up to ₹20,000 across the range comprising the iQube 2.2 kWh, iQube 3.4 kWh and iQube S 3.4 kWh variants.
The new offers will be valid until October 31, 2024.
The TVS iQube e-scooter gets a cashback of ₹17,300, which effectively drops the ex-showroom price to ₹89,999 on the 2.2 kWh variant.
The iQube 3.4 kWh variant gets a cashback of ₹10,000 and brings the price down to ₹1.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.
The TVS iQube 3.4 kWh variant does not get a cashback offer but does get an extended warranty for free covering five years or 70,000 km and is worth ₹5,999.
The offers are available online and at TVS dealerships across the country.
The final offers will vary depending on the variant and the state, city, and variant you purchase.
TVS isn’t offering discounts on the newly launched iQube ST variant.