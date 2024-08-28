Ather & Google partners to show 2-wheeler fast charging stations

HT Auto
Ather Energy partners with Google to display two-wheeler fast charging stations on Google Maps, using the LECCS connector standard.
...
The Ather Grid is one of the largest charging network in our country.
The Ather Grid is one of the largest charging network in our country.

Ather Energy has announced that they are partnering with Google to show the availability of two-wheeler fast charging stations on Google Maps. This collaboration will allow EV users to use the Light Electric Combined Charging System - LECCS, the official Indian EV charging connector standard. Ather Grid which is the fast charging network of Ather uses the LECCS port.

This update aims to make the charging experience at public charging grids more convenient by doing the following:

● Ather fast-charging station, Ather Grid, can now be found on Google Maps with live status updates.

● Whenever a new charger is installed, it will also be listed on Google Maps.

● LECCS is now officially recognized as a plug type, allowing users to set their default connector or plug type as LECCS on Google Maps. This means chargers with LECCS will appear when searching for “EV charger near me" or “charging stations," on Google Maps.

● This allows any vehicle with LECCS to easily find and charge at Ather fast-charging station, Ather Grid.

As of now, 1,973 fast chargers are available to the public and Ather is continuously working on expanding the charging network. Ather Grid has established a fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers that utilizes the domestically developed Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS). This system has received approval for nationwide implementation from the Bureau of Indian Standards. The new standard, introduced last year, is regarded within the industry as a pivotal step towards creating a universal standard through interoperability, thereby facilitating the broader acceptance of electric vehicles across the nation.

Also Read : Ather Energy to soon announce new service packs. Check details

Ather Energy is the only electric two-wheeler manufacturer that offers Google Maps that are built into the software of the electric scooters. The software that Ather is using is called Ather Stack and it can show directions through Google Maps along with live traffic.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 16:06 PM IST
