Ather Energy to soon announce new service packs. Check details

According to a leaked document online , Ather Energy is preparing to introduce new service packs soon in the Indian market. As of now, it is not clear whether the new service packs are for the 450X or the Rizta . The service packs are called - Ather Care, Ather Care Plus and Ather Care Max. All the service packs are valid for 1 year or 10,000 km.

Ather Care

Ather Care will be the most affordable service pack. It will come with 2 free periodic maintenance and a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts and a 110 per cent discount on wear and tear labour.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy Rizta 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 160 km 160 km ₹ 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lectrix LXS 3.0 54 kmph 54 kmph ₹96,990 Compare UPCOMING Suzuki Access Electric ₹ 1 - 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Bajaj Chetak 73 kmph 73 kmph ₹99,998 Compare View Offers

Ather Care Plus

Then there is Ather Care Plus. It comes with two years of periodic maintenance, 1 free polishing and a free wash as well. There is also a discount of 10 per cent on wear and tear part replacements and a 15 per cent discount on wear and tear labour. Both of which can be availed twice a year.

Ather Care Max

Finally, there is the Ather Care Max. It comes with 2 free periodic maintenance, 2 free brake pad replacements, free belt lubrication, 2 free polishing, 2 free washes and 2 free ExpressCare. Moreover, customers can avail a discount of 10 per cent on wear and tear part replacements and a 15 per cent discount on wear and tear labour. Both of which can be availed twice a year.

As of now the prices of these service packs are not known. But it is expected that the top-of-the-line, Ather Care Max will be priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000.

Also Read : Ather to ramp up production of Rizta family electric scooter.

Ather to expand to Sri Lanka

Ather Energy has announced its entry into the Sri Lankan market, marking its second international venture. Following its initial international operations in Nepal last year, the company is set to launch its inaugural experience center in Sri Lanka in the upcoming quarter, in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture formed by Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited.

First Published Date: