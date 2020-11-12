All-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to feature Tripper Navigation: Sources

Royal Enfield is developing a new generation Classic 350 motorcycle which is expected to break cover in the first half of 2021. A prototype of the new Classic 350 has also been spotted amidst road tests several times in the past. Sources report that it will become the second motorcycle in the company's lineup to feature 'Tripper Navigation' system.

For the uninitiated, this feature is nothing but turn-by-turn navigation system for Royal Enfield bikes which was launched with the new Meteor 350 retro cruiser. It enables the bikes to be paired with a smartphone device via Bluetooth and displays navigation information on the instrument screen. The company has also developed a new dedicated smartphone application for its users to make use of this functionality.

The Classic 350 is the most popular motorcycle from the Chennai based bike maker. It is set to receive a ton of updates with its transition into a new generation model.

Apart from the Classic 350, Royal Enfield is also preparing to introduce an armada of new motorcycles in the next few years. It has announced recently that the firm will launch about 28 new bikes in the next seven years, with one new model to come out every quarter.

"We have now got a product plan for the next five to seven years. We are looking at launching a new model almost every quarter and I am not even talking variants and colour options kind of stuff...28 models at least (in the next seven years) that's the bare minimum," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari told PTI.

Also, Royal Enfield is working on its expansion projects overseas. It aims to set up an assembly unit in Thailand by the end of 2021, followed by Brazil in the future.