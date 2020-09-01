Royal Enfield is developing a new Classic 350 motorcycle which is expected to be launched by late-2020. The motorcycle has been caught behind the lenses one again and the latest spy shot hints at all the upgrades the motorcycle will carry over the outgoing model.

The spotted prototype (above) seems to be a near-production model featuring several minor tweaks. The new-gen Classic 350 will be a very similar bike in terms of overall aesthetics and design. Its key exterior features such as circular headlamp, teardrop fuel tank, chrome-plated rearview mirrors, and retro-styled blinkers and fenders will remain unchanged.

(Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc twin-cylinder cruiser makes spy debut)

Its low-slung exhaust unit will receive a new all-black theme and the pipe will also be tweaked with a chrome plate cover. The tail light on the bike will now sport an updated design.

The hardware bits such as suspension and braking setup will be carried over without any major rejig. It will continue using a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. As for the braking, disc (front) and drum (rear) combination will continue to be in use. There will also be a rear disc variant. As found on the upcoming Meteor 350, the front disc plate has now been flipped on to the other side of the wheel.

The 2021 Classic 350 is expected to roll out with a new 350 cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. The new platform will be shared with the Meteor 350 which is likely to go on sale in India later this month.

While the company has remained tight-lipped on the details about the new 350 cc platform, it is said that the company will ditch traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine). It is going to use a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield delivers more than 1,000 bikes on a single day)

The new mechanical changes are expected to improve the engine for a smoother and more refined riding experience.