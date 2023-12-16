Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one to buy?

Honda has launched the CB350 in the Indian market.
It starts at ₹2 lakh and goes up to ₹2.18 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The CB350 is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Classic 350 has been the undefeated king of the 350 cc segment.
The Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Powering the CB350 is a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and is BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
It puts out 20.78 bhp and 29.4 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets a slip and assist clutch.
The Classic 350 uses a 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine
It puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.