Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants break down: Which one to buy

Royal Enfiled launched its all-new Meteor 350 motorcycle in the Indian market recently. The base model of the retro-cruiser has been priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been introduced in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. All the three variants differ from each other in terms of paint options and accessories.

The entry-level Fireball variant is available in single tone colour options with certain blacked out bits. It is offered with a blacked out engine with silver fins as found on traditional cruisers. Moreover, in terms of other styling details it also gets coloured rim tapes. Its colour options include Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red. The Tripper turn-by-turn navigation system is available as a common feature on all the three variants (including Fireball).

(Also Read: Faceoff: Honda hits with H'Ness CB350, Royal Enfield fires back with Meteor 350)

The next in the list is the Stellar variant which is available in three colours - Metallic Red, Black and Blue. It also gets a back rest support for pillion support, body colour components, chrome EFI cover and exhaust system. Also, it is slightly costlier at ₹1.80 lakh.

The top-spec Supernova variant has been priced at ₹1.91 lakh and is available in two dual-tone colours - Brown and Blue. Some of its main upgrades over the lower variants include its front main windscreen, machine finished alloy wheels, chrome indicators and premium seats. While all the three trims are basically one and the same, those who seek a dedicated cruiser look, the top-spec Supernova surely ticks all the right boxes as it comes with a front windscreen and gets a number of prominent updates at a marginally higher cost.

All the variants source power from the same 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled SOHC engine which delivers 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed gearbox unit.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 first ride review: Quantum leap in affordable cruising)

It takes aim at the Honda H'Ness CB350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 retro cruiser motorcycles.