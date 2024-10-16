2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 debuts globally with a revamp. Coming to India soon?

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its refreshed 2025 Speed Twin 900 globally, following the update on the elder brother, the Speed Twin 1200. The motorbike now comes with key upgrades in design, technology, safety and handling. This refresh is aimed at providing riders with a more enjoyable experience, while still retaining the original appeal that the Speed Twin series is known for.

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 by Triumph Motorcycles offers modern updates while retaining classic appeal. It features a new design, enhanced suspension and

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 is a perfect choice for both new and experienced riders looking for a contemporary classic and will make its way to the Indian markets eventually as well.

2025 Speed Twin 900: Styling

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 boasts a modern, sportier look, with updates like new fork protectors at the front, as well as a slimmer rear frame. The bike’s new bench seat is now narrower and designed for better cornering support. The sleeker tail-light and slimmer mudguards add to its dynamic style, while still maintaining the retro look. There is a new fuel tank, a fuel filler cap and side covers, new throttle body covers, redesigned foot pegs and heel guards, new clutch cover, alternator cover and even the sprocket cover has changed.

2025 Speed Twin 900: Same engine

Powering the Speed Twin 900 is Triumph’s well known 900cc Bonneville twin engine. This engine delivers 64 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm with a distinctive exhaust note. The Speed Twin 900 offers smooth, responsive performance, whether you're cruising or pushing the bike to its limits.

2025 Speed Twin 900: Chassis and handling

The bike’s handling is upgraded thanks to new Marzocchi upside-down front forks and twin rear RSU’s with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjust. The suspension comes paired with a stiffer and lighter aluminum swingarm. This allows for more precise control and improved comfort. The slightly reduced rear suspension travel enhances control without sacrificing ride quality. Braking performance has also been enhanced with a four-piston radial caliper and a 320mm front disc, enabling the bike to deliver more stopping power.

2025 Speed Twin 900: Technology and rider aids

The new Speed Twin 900 incorporates a range of modern rider aids including optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control, which adjust the braking and power delivery based on lean angle. The two riding modes remain the same as before– 'Road' and 'Rain' allowing riders to adapt to different road conditions.

The updated LCD instrument display provides clear information like speed, revs and gear position, while an optional Bluetooth connectivity module allows for turn-by-turn navigation, call handling and music control. Cruise control and heated grips are also available as accessories, making longer rides more comfortable.

2025 Speed Twin 900: Pricing

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 will be available in three color options including Pure White, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver. The bike is priced starting at £ 9,195 (or ₹10,11,523) in the UK and is also expected to come Indian markets.

