HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Gsx 8r Vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which One Is The Middle Weight Champion?

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which one is the middle-weight champion?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A comparision between two popular middle-weight sport-bikes on the basis of the technical specifications provides a clearer picture of what the recent
...
Suzuki_GSX_8R_vs_Triumph_Daytona_660
The Suzuki GSX-8R comes with a variety of three paint options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes in three colours as well including a Satin Granite / Satin Jet Black, a Snowdonia White / Sapphire Black and a Carnival Red / Sapphire Black.
Suzuki_GSX_8R_vs_Triumph_Daytona_660
The Suzuki GSX-8R comes with a variety of three paint options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes in three colours as well including a Satin Granite / Satin Jet Black, a Snowdonia White / Sapphire Black and a Carnival Red / Sapphire Black.

Suzuki recently introduced its GSX-8R 2024 in the Indian markets. The bike comes in the middle-weight category featuring a price tag of 9,25,000 (ex-showroom). In the category and price, it positions itself as a competitor to the Triumph Daytona 660. The Daytona 660 comes in at a price of 9,72,450 (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki GSX-8R an all-rounder, with a stable chassis and street-friendly ergonomics, ideal for mixed-use. The Triumph Daytona 660, with its sharper handling and lighter weight, is tailored for riders seeking performance. The Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660 are standout middleweight sport-bikes, each offering a unique riding experience. Let’s break down their key technical differences.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Gsx-8r (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki GSX-8R
Engine Icon776 cc Mileage Icon23 kmpl
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Daytona 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Daytona 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 9.72 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900
Engine Icon948.0 cc Mileage Icon17 kmpl
₹ 9.38 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja Zx4r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
Engine Icon399 cc Mileage Icon24.18 kmpl
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cbr650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR650R
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon23.0 kmpl
₹ 7.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Related watch: Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Engine and power

The Suzuki GSX-8R powered by an 800cc parallel-twin engine, delivers 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm torque at 6,800 rpm. Known for its strong mid-range pull, the GSX-8R excels in both city riding and highway cruising with smooth, consistent power delivery.

On the other hand, the Triumph Daytona 660 features a 660cc, inline-three engine producing 93 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 8,250 rpm. It revs higher than the GSX-8R, giving it a more top-end centric powerband ideal for aggressive riding.

Also Read : Royal Enfield electric bike to make global debut on Nov 4

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Chassis and handling

Built with a rugged steel pipe frame and Showa inverted big piston suspension at the front, the GSX-8R offers a balanced ride. Its 1465 mm wheelbase and 25-degree rake provide stability, making it more suitable for varied conditions, from twisty roads to everyday commuting.

The Daytona 660’s steel perimeter frame and Showa suspension make it sharper through the corners. A 1425 mm wheelbase and 23.8-degree rake ensure nimble handling.

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Braking and electronics

The Suzuki comes equipped with 310 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc with three levels of traction control. It also gets features like a ride-by-wire system and adjustable ride modes. Not just this, but the 8R also comes with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System.

The Triumph also gets 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm at the rear with switchable traction control. There is a bi-directional quick-shifter and three riding modes to suit the riding conditions.

Also Read : Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Weight

The total kerb weight of the Suzuki GSX-8R is measured at 205 kgs approximately and the motorbike gets a 145 mm ground clearance whereas the Triumph Daytona 660 weighs just a tab bit lighter at 201 kgs with a more aggressive riding posture and a ground clearance of 140 mm making the bike lower and prioritising performance, though less comfortable for daily use.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: triumph daytona 660 triumph daytona 660 Suzuki GSX 8R Suzuki GSX 8R

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.