India-bound 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled, Check what's new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2024

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets a more modern touch this time with newer features, design updates and some hardware changes as well

The bike now gets a new tank, a new fuel filler cap, heel guards, foot pegs and fork protectors

The side cover and throttle body covers are also new on the bike in addition to the new clutch cover, alternator cover and the sprocket cover

These updates come right after the recent changes of the Speed Twin 1200 which now gets a new set of features as well

The front wheel is now fitted with Marzocchi USD forks and a 320 mm disc with four-pot calipers

The braking system also gets a new sensor which allows it to feature an optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control

There is a new and updated LCD display to show vital information and gets connectivity options for music, navigation and notifications

The rear of the bike is now slimmer at the swingarm and features a slimmer mudguard and tail light too

It comes available in three colours including a Pure White, a Phantom Black and an Aluminium Silver option
