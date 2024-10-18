India-bound 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled, Check what's new

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets a more modern touch this time with newer features, design updates and some hardware changes as well
The bike now gets a new tank, a new fuel filler cap, heel guards, foot pegs and fork protectors
The side cover and throttle body covers are also new on the bike in addition to the new clutch cover, alternator cover and the sprocket cover
These updates come right after the recent changes of the Speed Twin 1200 which now gets a new set of features as well
The front wheel is now fitted with Marzocchi USD forks and a 320 mm disc with four-pot calipers
The braking system also gets a new sensor which allows it to feature an optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control
There is a new and updated LCD display to show vital information and gets connectivity options for music, navigation and notifications
The rear of the bike is now slimmer at the swingarm and features a slimmer mudguard and tail light too
It comes available in three colours including a Pure White, a Phantom Black and an Aluminium Silver option