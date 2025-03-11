2025 Hero Splendor Plus spotted revealing disc brake and new colours. Know more

Hero MotoCorp is working on the updated iteration of its bestselling motorcycle Splendor Plus. The 2025 Hero Splendor Plus has been spotted at a dealership stockyard recently without any camouflage, giving us a clear view of the possible changes. The most notable change visible on the new Hero Splendor Plus is the front disc brake. Besides that, the popular commuter motorcycle also gets new colour options.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus: Key changes

The 2025 Hero Splendor Plus is expected to retain the same design language as the current model. However, there would be some changes. The spyshot of the 2025 Splendor Plus suggests that it will come with at least two new colour options. One will be a swanky red colour with golden decals, while the other gets a grey shade. Besides these new colour schemes, the new Splendor Plus is expected to come with updated body graphics as well. Expect more details to be out soon.

Speaking of the hardware upgrades, the front disc brake is a major change. The front disc brake on the new Hero Splendor Plus looks like the same unit available on the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec, which is a more modern iteration of the motorcycle equipped with a digital screen. The disc brake is expected to enhance the safety quotient of the motorcycle with better braking power as compared to the existing drum brake setup. However, the rear wheel of the bike continues to boast a drum brake setup.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to continue with the same 97.2 cc air-cooled engine, which is capable of churning out 7.91 bhp peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque in the current model. While the specifications are expected to remain unchanged, the engine would be updated with OBD-2B norm compliance. For transmission duty, the motorcycle would come with a four-speed gearbox.

Hero MotoCorp is yet to reveal the timeframe of launch for the new Splendor Plus. Expect it to launch sometime in the first half of 2025 only. The current model is available at a price range of ₹77,176 - ₹79,926 (ex-showroom). Expect the new Splendor Plus to come slightly higher priced.

