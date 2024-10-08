HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Ducati Scrambler Range Unveiled. Will Come To India Next Year

2025 Ducati Scrambler range unveiled. When will it come to India?

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 13:34 PM
  • Ducati has introduced updated 2025 models of the Scrambler, including the Icon Dark and Full Throttle with cosmetic enhancements.
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati has not made any mechanical changes to the 2025 Scrambler models.
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati has not made any mechanical changes to the 2025 Scrambler models.

Ducati has unveiled updated models of the Scrambler. For 2025, the Icon Dark and Full Throttle Scramblers get cosmetic upgrades. The motorcycles will make their way to the Indian market next year. The second regeneration of the Ducati Scrambler was launched back in 2023 and it came with some significant upgrades. The Ducati Scrambler is the best-selling motorcycle for the brand.

Two new versions for 2025, designated as Icon Dark and Full Throttle, possess identical technical components and geometric characteristics as previously mentioned. The primary distinction between them lies in their graphics and a few specific details.

Icon Dark now comes with black-on-black graphics on the fuel tank. It gets the Ducati logo with the wing. Apart from this, the engine, wheels, side panels and even the frame are finished in black.

Then there is the Full Throttle which comes with golden wheels, a bi-directional quickshifter, a Termignoni exhaust system and all LED lighting. It has a sportier riding triangle because of the slightly lower handlebar. The fuel tank gets a Ducati Scrambler decal and no. 62 inscribed on the side panels which marks the birth year of Ducati Scrambler.

(Read more: Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks)

Ducati Scrambler 2G specs

The manufacturer has managed to reduce the weight of the Scrambler by 4 kg. To do this, there is a new bolt-on sub-frame which is lighter than before. The engine has also been revised so it gets some new components. However, it is still an 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Apart from this, Ducati is also offering clothing and accessories. Exhausts, seats, coloured covers, many components machined from solid - footrests, mirrors, tank caps - and soft bags, all viewable via the new online configurator.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Scrambler

