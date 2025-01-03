2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted testing in India, gets a new teaser before debut

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has recently been spotted testing in full camouflage for the first time in India. This is the only full-fairing sports bike from the Chakran-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s portfolio and it is slated for a generational update this year. Bajaj Auto has been posting teasers across its social media channels, and with the 2025 update, the bike is going to be launched with cosmetic enhancements and modern features.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted testing in India, featuring full camouflage. Set for a generational update in 2025, it will retain its core en

The Bajaj RS200 has been a long-standing model within the manufacturer’s portfolio and has not been met with a significant update in a long time. If the teased motorcycle turns out to be the RS200, it could come with several updates targeted at modernising the model.

Bajaj Auto has further released a new teaser for the upcoming bike on social media. Practically confirming an RS update, the teaser clip's caption reads, “A million comments to update the RS and a decade long wait! Tell us why we need an RS update and we will think about it." While Bajaj has stopped short of mentioning the model name, the upcoming bike will be an updated RS200.

Expected changes:

The spy shots that have recently emerged on social media show that the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be carrying over the same overall design from the previous-gen model. The bike is expected to come with new colour options and new body graphics.

Also Read : Looking for thrill on a budget? Here are five sports bikes under ₹2 lakh that you can buy

While it will remain the same in terms of its looks, the upcoming bike is expected to launch with more features. Bajaj is expected to equip the new RS200 with a fully digital instrument console which will likely feature smartphone connectivity with Bluetooth and support turn-by-turn navigation. This console could be carried over from the existing Pulsar NS200.

Hardware and technical specifications:

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was spotted with a bigger rear tyre but is not expected to come with new wheels or updated braking hardware. The core 199.5 cc single-cylinder unit, producing 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, is expected to be retained. This will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

As per the available spy shots, the 2025 RS200 is likely to feature telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The new Pulsar NS200 gets USD front forks in comparison, and introducing these to the upcoming sports bike can enhance stability and bring a more premium appeal. Like the outgoing model, the new RS200 will ride on 17-inch wheels with a 300 mm front brake disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The bike’s safety net will include dual-channel ABS.

The upcoming Bajaj RS200 is expected to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model's ₹1.74 lakh ex-showroom price tag. The bike will be positioned against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4 and Hero Karizma XMR.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: