Auto recap, Dec 31: Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch, new Bajaj Pulsar teaser & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM
Aprilia Tuono 457
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, December 31.

Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website

The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its global debut at EICMA 2024 earlier this year and the street-naked version of the RS 457 is likely to go on sale in India soon. Aprilia India has listed the new Tuono 457 on its website hinting at an imminent launch, which will make this the most accessible ‘Tuono’ nameplate to go on sale. Aprilia already retails the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660 in India.

Also Read : Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website, launch likely soon

Bajaj launches new social media teaser with exhaust note

Bajaj Auto has released a new teaser for what looks to be a new motorcycle under its Pulsar range, likely an updated RS200 or a new RS400. The teaser, shared across the manufacturer’s social media channels, gives a short clip of an exhaust note of the upcoming bike, and it is expected to be a fully-faired RS-branded model. Given Bajaj’s limited RS lineup, it is expected that a refreshed RS200 or an all-new RS400 might be on its way. The RS200 may feature modern upgrades like a digital console, while the RS400 could use the NS400Z platform with enhanced specifications and features.

Also Read : Is this the new Pulsar? Bajaj launches new social media teaser with exhaust note

Hero MotoCorp's new motorcycle's design patented

(Also read: Hero's new motorcycle's design patented. Is this the Karizma 421?)

Hero Karizma was recently re-introduced in the Indian market and the brand also showcased new 250 cc models at the EICMA 2024. This included the Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R. At the same event, the manufacturer also teased the XPulse 421 whose design patent was also filed recently. Now, Hero MotoCorp has filed a design patent for another motorcycle that seems like it is the bigger version of the Karizma. So, it could be the Karizma 421.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
