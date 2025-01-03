Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 3, 2025: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted testing in India, gets a new teaser before debut

HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 3, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 3, 2025

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2025, 11:22 AM
Latest news on January 3, 2025: The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted testing for the first time in India and is going to come with cosmetic updates and modern features. (REUTERS)
Latest news on January 3, 2025: The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted testing for the first time in India and is going to come with cosmetic updates and modern features.

03 Jan 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted testing in India, gets a new teaser before debut

  • The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted testing in India, featuring full camouflage. Set for a generational update in 2025, it will retain its core engine but gain cosmetic enhancements and modern features.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: Nitin Gadkari announces key investment, focus on cleaner fuel and decongestion

  • Pollution in Delhi had led to vehicle bans twice last year with restrictions on using BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Hyundai transports 1.56 lakh cars via rail in 2024: Key benefits explained

  • In 2024, Hyundai shipped 1,56,724 cars by rail transport effectively saving 18,352 tons of CO2 emissions.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: In Norway, nearly all new cars sold in 2024 were fully electric

  • In 2024, nearly 89 per cent of new cars sold in Norway were electric, advancing towards a 2025 target of exclusively electric vehicles.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: TVS ends 2024 with 11% growth in two-wheeler sales and a 22% boost in exports

  • TVS Motor Company ended December 2024 with a 7 per cent sales increase, totalling 321,687 units.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 09:40 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Spendor, Maverick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers

  • In 2024, Hero MotoCorp launched several products and also participated in EICMA.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla's China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

  • Tesla achieved record sales of over 657,000 cars in 2024, boosted by a 12.8 per cent increase in China. Global deliveries fell 1.1 per cent due to competition from BYD and market conditions.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 09:07 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla Cybertruck up for grabs with subsidy in United States, joins Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen EVs

  • Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 9 and Kia EV6 and EV9 are some of the other electric vehicles which offer subsidy in US.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 08:56 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: EV price war in China intensifies with Nio and Li Auto following BYD and Tesla

  • EV sales in China, as well as those of plug-in hybrids, surpassed 10 million units last year.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 2: Hyundai Creta EV unveiled, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Kia Syros SUV bookings open, price launch date announced. Check variants, colours and features

  • Kia Syros was introduced by the Korean auto giant last month as the third SUV after the Sonet and Seltos.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla faces tough competition as 2024 deliveries show 1.1% decline amid market saturation

  • Tesla annual deliveries fall for first time as incentives fail to drum up demand
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST

