Bajaj Pulsar N125 Quick Review: This Pulsar is built different 

The new Pulsar N125 is a sports commuter and has been developed from the ground up to take on the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R
The design language is completely new and gives the N125 its own identity while retaining the Pulsar brand ethos
The triangular LED headlamp looks sharp and the fuel tank is bulbous. The bike looks bigger than the displacement it carries
The ergonomics are neutral with centre-set footpegs and a tall handlebar. Fit and finish levels are decent albeit not the best
Power comes from an all-new 125 cc engine tuned for 11.8 bhp, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motor is smooth, tractable and easy to ride
Gear shifts are slick with a light clutch. The N125 likes being thrown into corners and is extremely light at 125 kg (kerb), which makes it nimble in nature
The front and rear suspension has been well-tuned to handle bad roads and gets a sturdy setup. Braking is progressive but there is no ABS
Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency of 60 kmpl (City + Highway). The new N125 also gets an ISG unit for better fuel efficiency
The Pulsar N125 is priced from ₹94,707 (ex-showroom) onwards and makes a compelling case for first-time buyers