2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the overhauled version of its Destini 125 scooter. In fact, this remains the first major variant update that's given to the model since the launch of the same near about six years back. The refreshed Destini 125 comes with an all-new design, bigger wheels, and also includes a front disc brake for a modern and dynamic road presence.

While the powertrain remains largely unchanged, with a reliable 124.6cc single-cylinder engine, the scooter gets a number of upgrades on features and tech. The Destini 125 comes in three variants – VX, ZX and ZX+. The prices of the new model are yet to be announced.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Destini 125: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter?

Common to all variants is like projector LED headlamps, an H-shaped LED daytime running lamp, metal front fender, and LED tail lamp. Additionally, suspension setup is the same for all variants, comprising telescopic front fork and rear monoshock.

All of the Hero Destini 125 variants are equipped with standard features such as a boot lamp, side stand engine cut-off, external fuel filler, CBS, and a Type-A USB charging port. It presents the best-in-class ground clearance at 785mm and is as bold on various types of roads as the rider himself. It will feature a 5-litre fuel tank along with 19 litres of under-seat storage space. Let's proceed and emphasise some distinct features and differences that mark each variant.

2024 Hero Destini 125: VX

The entry variant Hero Destini 125 VX provides a balance between affordability and requirement-driven features. It gets drum brakes, semi-digital instrument cluster with small LCD inset, and 12-inch cast alloy wheels. The Hero Destini 125 VX can be chosen in Groovy Red, Eternal White, and Regal Black colour options.

2024 Hero Destini 125: ZX

The Destini 125 ZX puts a number of extra features on top of the VX model. Upgrades include Hero's i3s start/stop technology, auto-cancelling indicators—a first in the sector—a backlit starter button and a pillion backrest. The ZX variant also has a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Spec-sheet comparison

In terms of performance and handling, the ZX version has a front disc brake and 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. That surely sends one's effectiveness as far as braking is concerned and makes beauty appear compared to other alloy rims. The two colours under the ZX palette are Mystique Magenta and Cosmic Blue.

2024 Hero Destini 125: ZX+

The range topper is the Destini 125 ZX+ which carries a series of additional features beyond the ZX variants. It gets chrome copper accents on the front apron, side panels, rearview mirrors, and the tail section. In addition to this, 12-inch machined alloy wheels give it a premium feeling. And the model ZX+ comes in two color shades: Ebony White and Regal Black.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: