2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 launched in India; gets Traction Control, Quick Shifter

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new YZF-R15 V4.0 in the country. India is the first country in the world to have received the new-generation R15. The bike has been priced from ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With the latest generation change, the motorcycle has been updated from skin to bone. The new motorcycle has received a host of updated features including a Traction Control System (TCS) as well as a Quick Shifter, these features are generally found only on the higher, and much premium set of superbikes. That said, other highlights on the new bike include its Upside Down Front Fork, Bluetooth connectivity Yamaha Motorcycle Connect and a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with Gear shift indicator, and Track & Street Mode.

On the outside, the bike has also received a fully revamped styling that takes inspiration from the newly Yamaha YZF-R7. The new front fascia has been created to give it a big bike look and improved aerodynamics.

At the heart of the updated sports bike sits a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products & services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of the Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities."

Apart from the new R15, the company has also introduced the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in India.