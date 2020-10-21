2021 Honda Forza 350 breaks cover overseas. Likely to arrive in India next year

Honda has recently updated its entire Forza maxi-scooter series. Apart from the new Forza 125 and the top-spec Forza 750, Honda has also pulled the covers off the new 2021 Forza 350 maxi-scooter.

The new Forza 350 is basically an updated Forza 300, with a slightly bigger displacement engine. It sources power from a 330 cc engine which delivers 29 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, and a peak torque output of 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm. For the record, the output is around 4 bhp/4.3 Nm more in comparison to the model it replaces. The transmission option remains the same V-matic unit. The engine helps the scooter to propel to a top speed of 137 kmph.

Its 330 cc powertrain is Euro V-compliant and has been claimed to deliver an average fuel-efficiency of 30 kmpl. The scooter packs a fuel tank of close to 11.5 litres which gives it a full range of over 300 km.

Apart from a bump in overall displacement, the engine has been updated with several other tweaks including a new and lighter crankshaft. Moreover, other updates include new throttle bodies, airbox and a new exhaust as well. It also features a redesigned Forza 350.

Some of the key features of the new Forza 350 include all-LED lighting, huge underseat storage, a USB charger, space for a water bottle and a lockable pocket on the inner side of the front apron. It also features Smartphone Voice Control System (SVCS) which is offered as an option. This feature allows the user to control calls and music. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The new maxi-scooter is expected to be launched in India in 2021. It is going to be a very premium scooter which will retail through company's BigWing chain of premium dealerships.