2021 Honda Forza 125 maxi-scooter breaks cover

Honda has recently revealed the new 2021 Forza 125 maxi-scooter for the international markets. The new model gets a number of updates in the form of a four valve version of eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power’) engine which is now Euro 5-compliant, new design tweaks, as well as fresh colour schemes.

On the outside, the scooter gets a slew of styling updates which are visible on the front and side fairings, mirrors, rear side panels, and the engine cover. The company has tried to give it a sleeker look with an improved aerodynamic design. It is going to be available in a number of paint options – Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, Pearl Cool White, Pearl Nightstar Black, Lucent Silver Metallic, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic.

The front electric windscreen has been redesigned and features an extra 40 mm travel. The company has also added a USB socket in the new model which comes as a replacement feature to the ACC charger found on the outgoing scooter. Apart from the new design and feature tweaks, there is no structural change on the updated model.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter comes with a 125 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to churn out 14.75 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 12.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is married to a CVT gearbox. It uses a 256 mm front disc and a 240 mm rotor at the rear for braking duties. The suspension kit includes telescopic front forks and twin shocks for the rear end.

The bigger 2021 Forza 350 is expected to make way to the Indian market in the future. It is going to be a fairly upmarket product in comparison to everything that currently retails in India.