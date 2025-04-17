2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?

As the flagship model from Skoda in India, the Kodiaq has a lot of responsibilities placed firmly on its shoulders. It is not a volume driver but it has always been a statement of intent, a model that is glanced at admiringly by those coming into showrooms for the smaller Kushaq and the recently-launched Kylaq . But in recent times, the king of Skoda SUV portfolio in India had begun, ever so slightly, revealing its wrinkles. As such, the second-generation Kodiaq comes in at just the right time to keep the admiration coming without actually being chopped and hacked for an entirely new appeal. Does it deliver enough goods to bring in more buyers to the premium SUV fold?

Skoda Kodiaq has been relatively successful in a space that has always been - and continues to be - dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. In fact, no other model has come even close to mounting a challenge. Not Volkswagen Tiguan. Nor the MG Gloster and neither has the Jeep Meridian. In a dictatorial segment then, the Kodiaq has fought as the voice of change, a call to stand out. A solid drive, premium cabin, good set of features and the option of three rows of seating have been its core competencies. And the Czechs have sought to improve all of these while incorporating minor updates on the outside.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior Highlights

The string-like LED lights on the grille of the L&K variant of the Kodiaq is an exercise in some degree of creativity from Skoda designers. But for most parts, it will divide opinions.

The Kodiaq has always been a very smart-looking SUV that sports a design and body language that shows it means business. It hasn't ever been flashy, bulky or very athletic and yet, blends all of these together to exude a handsome profile.

The latest Kodiaq continues with this and only gets minor updates to its exterior. Don't fix what's not broken is a good decision here. Its proportions have increased slightly and with it comes the promise of a minor bump up in space in the final row on the inside. It does look a bit more estate-like now but its SUV genetics remain firmly in place courtesy a very prominent bonnet up front, the signature Skoda butterfly grille with gentle chrome and silver inserts on the L&K variant (all-black grille on the Sportline), large wheel arches and one new colour option in each of the two variants. The taillights too have been reworked to give the Kodiaq a bit more character.

The rear profile of the Kodiaq is quite smart and now comes with updated light units on either side.

The SUV stands on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels but the EV-like pattern on the L&K variant may not sit well with potential Kodiaq buyers looking for a bit more meaner design. Here is where Skoda could have, perhaps, lent the SUV with a more visual play - the alloys of the Sportline could have been retained for L&K as well.

The Sportline variant of the Kodiaq gets subtle elemental changes compared to the L&K version. Check out the alloy design here which is different from the top-end version.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Cabin Highlights

The cabin of the Kodiaq has always been the clincher for it. Its strengths have been balanced on the fundamental aspects of features and premiumness. On both of these counts, the newer Kodiaq delivers even stronger.

A layered dashboard design is crafted well with plenty of soft-touch materials which even make way onto the door panels on the L&K variant. Leatherette upholstery has also been generously used.

The lettering on the steering wheel replaces the Skoda logo that was on the previous edition of the Kodiaq. The SUV also feels more plush than before.

The 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment is completely new and is now in a free-standing format. It is fairly ease to use, typically responsive to touch inputs and puts out quite a lot of readings from the plethora of features inside the new Kodiaq. The favourites? Massage function for the front passenger and driver easily takes the crown. The usual array? Seat ventilation, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Canton sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display.

Check out the all-black colour theme inside the Sportline variant of the new Kodiaq.

Being a Skoda, the Kodiaq obviously also packs in subtle - a.k.a useful - features like umbrella holder, card holder and plenty of storage spaces in each of the three rows. But the rather simple decision to have three ‘Smart’ dials just under the infotainment screen is a big boon to convenience in a world where cars are relying on on-screen buttons to impress digi-savvy buyers. These dials allow you to easily operate the most-used functions like AC and music volume without you having to hunt for these on the main screen.

Three dials on the center console of the new Kodiaq can be used for a wide variety of functions like AC, volume control and more.

As far as space and comfort are concerned, the Kodiaq remains one of the best in its segment. The level of cushioning, the memory function on the front seats, the space in the front two rows - these are miles ahead of most models playing in this segment. And yes, the Fortuner doesn't even come close in this regard. But where the Kodiaq could have hit the ball out of the park - but does not, is in terms of third-row seats. Despite company's claims, space here is still far, far away from being enough for adults while children may only be solaced for a certain amount of time here. True, no other model in this segment has this figured out either. But let that not be an excuse, right?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Drive traits

The Kodiaq is still not the most enthusiastic mover but it more than makes up for it by offering a planted and refined drive experience.

The Kodiaq is equipped with a two-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood that is paired to a seven-speed DCT. There's around 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque on offer. The company also claims a fuel-efficiency of around 14.80 kilometres to each litre of fuel even if the real-world mileage is likely to be around 10 kmpl.

On the move, the second-gen Kodiaq remains solid and sure-footed with linear progression of momentum in Eco and Normal drive modes. But its turbo motor comes alive in the Sport mode with a burst of acceleration helping what is a fairly large SUV move with vigour. Not a sprinter still but by no means a drifter either.

But when has the Kodiaq ever been bought for sprinting? That's right, never. Instead, the SUV's core capability to deliver a calm drive with excellent ride quality have been retained. The control over noise from the outside and engine bay remains solid while even vibrations are in check regardless of which row you may find yourself in inside. The handling remains on point too with steering response and feedback engineered well.

The suspension setup remains on the of the best in the segment and the relatively high ground clearance helps the Kodiaq move over most obstructions easily, and gently. Body roll is palpable in the second and third row but it is hardly enough to cut points from.

Overall, the Kodiaq still is one of the most-balanced SUVs around with something for the excitable person behind the wheel and the passengers elsewhere.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Verdict

Skoda Kodiaq remains an excellent option for someone not wanting a Fortuner and not desiring an established luxury brand.

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is all about working on what has worked so far for the three-row premium SUV in India so far. Are the updates big enough to make existing Kodiaq owners feel the need to switch? No. But are these significant enough to make others sit up and take note? Sure.

The Kodiaq is more than likely to still play to its own, rather exclusive, gallery and remains a great option for those looking at a large SUV that isn't a Fortuner. It drives well, has more features plonked in and looks reasonably well too. Skoda has packed in an array of safety features too with the list boasting of nine airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a park assist system, among others. While not exactly bang for the buck, the second-generation sure can be a great option in the around ₹50 lakh price mark.

